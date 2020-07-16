Laura Louise Seymour, 71, of Whitehall, passed away July 10, 2020. She was born July 5, 1949, in Garden City, the daughter of Earl and Arlene (Wilson) Holland.
Laura was an avid golfer, and loved to travel and spend time outdoors. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Laura is survived by: her children, Stephanie Peterson and Greg (Lori) Law; grandchildren, Griffin and Paige Peterson, and Gavin and Maya Law; and siblings, Gary (Lynda) Holland, Arthur (Leslie) Holland, and Cynthia (Raymond) Baker.
Laura was preceded in death by: her parents, Earl and Arlene Holland; husband, David Seymour; and sister, Alice Walls.
Laura was very much loved and will be sorely missed by family and friends.
For the safety and wellbeing of family and friends, a celebration of life memorial will be held in her honor in the spring of 2021.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.