Paul Arthur Simonson Jr., “Pidge”, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born August 24, 1945, in Muskegon, the son of Paul Sr., and Grace (Omness) Simonson.
Paul graduated from Whitehall High School and was part of the 1962-63 greatest undefeated Vikings football team. He worked as a crew member on the 7 Seas yacht; sailing out of Florida until he was drafted into the Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam Conflict.
Paul worked for Gingras Construction and did interior painting and furniture refinishing. Paul enjoyed a great childhood, growing up with his best friends, Tom and Bette, Bob and Jamie, Mike, Jack, Grant, Doug and Sue, and Doug and Judy. He loved hunting and fishing with cousins Don, Ray, and Loren, and especially loved being on Drummond Island with Bernie and Irene, Jeff and Lori and their family, and friends.
Paul is survived by: his wife of 30 years, Susan (Robbins) Simonson; sister, Sandra Stover; mother-in-law, Dorothy Robbins; brother-in-law, Jack (Laura) Robbins; sister-in-law, Nancy (Michael) Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
Due to the restrictions at this time regarding social distancing, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to Mission for Area People, 2500 Jefferson St, Muskegon, MI 49444, would be appreciated during this “people in need” time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.