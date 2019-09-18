Thomas Stewart Pletcher, recently of Hanover, NH, died on August 30, 2019, in Lebanon, NH in the presence of his family, following an acute illness. Tom was born May 29, 1936 in New Haven, CT to Stewart F. Pletcher and Norene (Reilly) Pletcher. He grew up in Santa Monica, CA, moved to the shores of Lake Michigan to take over the reins of a family corporation, retired to Florida, then relocated to New Hampshire to be close to his daughter and family.
Tom married Barbara Barlow in 1961 and they had a son, Brian. In 1968, Tom married Susan Harvey and become stepdad to her son, Chris; they later welcomed a daughter, Sarah. In 1990, he married Marilyn Wrestler, who died in 2014.
Tom/Dad/Papa Tom packed so many lives into his 83 years – famed jazz cornetist and ardent Bixophile, successful corporation owner, seaplane pilot, world traveler, champion golfer, vintage Porsche motorist and aficionado, shipwreck diver, history buff, record collector, environmentalist … just to name a few. No matter the adversities encountered, Tom kept his sense of humor, encyclopedic recall and irresistible wink, and always had a story, song, or witty punch line at the ready. He will be terribly missed.
Tom is survived by his children, son Brian Pletcher (wife Andy) and daughter Dr. Sarah Pletcher; four grandchildren, Savvy, Spencer, Henry and Irene; and former wives Barbara Patterson and Susan Smith.
A celebration of life is planned for next summer in Michigan. To view a full obituary or sign guest book, visit legacy.com