Walter O’Neal Loveless, 67, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born April 10, 1952, the son of Wendell and Kreszenz Loveless.
Walter worked in the construction field as a union bridge construction worker until he retired as site foreman after twenty years in the field. He enjoyed attending sporting events and spending time with his close friends and family. He loved spending time in nature, walking in the woods, or being near any body of water he could find. He was a kind, loving, and giving man, who had a love for life and cared for the people around him.
Walter is survived by: his children, Ryan Andersen, and Rikki Loveless; grandchildren, Presley Andersen, Analia Melendez, and Carter Cannon-Boyd; sister, Pam (Richard) McLouth; nephews, Nate (Lindsay) McLouth, Christopher (Laurie) McLouth, and Jacob (Veronica) McLouth.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Walter’s life will be held from 12:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, 413 S. Mears Avenue, Whitehall, with a semi-formal time of sharing at 1:30 PM.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.