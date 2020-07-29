Jewel E. Winters, 99 ½, died peacefully at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, Minnesota, on December 26, 2019. The staff was wonderful and they thought she was a sweet and nice lady and that was important to her.
Jewel was born to David and Martha (Johnson) Peterson in Muskegon, Michigan, on May 16, 1920. She attended school in Muskegon until her senior year when the family moved to Whitehall. Jewel graduated valedictorian of her class in 1938. She was crowned Freya at the Whitehall Swedish Festival in Whitehall in 1940.
Jewel married Ivan Winters in 1944 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Yuma, Arizona, while Ivan was on shore leave from the Navy. They came back to the Whitehall/Montague area, finally settling permanently in Montague into a wonderful neighborhood where the neighbors became lifelong friends. Jewel loved to host parties and have neighbors and classmates over for supper and cards. She loved to send cards and letters to others. She was an avid reader and was interested in people and their lives. Until her dying day she said, “I love you,” “Be good,” “You’re a sweetheart,” and “Be nice.”
When their children became school age, Jewel became involved with their school activities. She was a Girl Scout Leader and an active member of the Montague Band Boosters. As the children got older, Jewel went back to work. She was employed at Panzel’s in Montague. Later, she went to work in the office dealing with insurance at Whitehall Leather Co. owned by Genesco. She remained there until her retirement.
In the 1970s Jewel was the first woman appointed to fill a vacancy on the Montague City Council after which she was re-elected and served another term. Jewel was a member of St. James Lutheran Church for over 50 years. At the time of her death, she was their oldest member.
Jewel is survived by: her daughters, Marsha (Greg Farder) Winters, Turtlellen, Rebecca Winters, and Roberta (John) Schlesselman; grandchildren, Peter (Teresa) Brown, Tamara (Gary) O’Connor, Janna Denton, Andréa (Jerome) Powers, and Brandon (Marny) Spoons; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Timothy, Nicholas, Samantha, Chloe, and Hazel; great–great-grandchildren, Lily and Beau; brother, Verner Peterson; nieces, Jeanne and Kathy (Gord); and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Jewel was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Ivan; his siblings and their spouses; sister-in-law, Jennie Peterson; son-in-law, Fred Stepp; and nephews, David and Tom Peterson.
Memorial services marking her 100th birthday were to be held for Jewel on May 16, 2020. However, due to ongoing restrictions the visitation and memorial service has been moved to Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at St. James Lutheran Church in Montague, with The Rev. John Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of services at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Memorials may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church Altar Society in honor of Jewel’s long life and her love of flowers.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.