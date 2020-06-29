Janice Wisniewski, 92, of Montague, quietly left us on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 19, 1928, in Muskegon, the daughter of George and Eva (Smith) Rodgers.
Janice worked as a switchboard operator at General Telephone in Muskegon where she met Joe and fell head-over-heels in love. They married and settled in to a home on Lake Michigan where they raised 6 children. She was a talented artist who enjoyed oil painting. Her love of nature and the beauty around her was reflected in her paintings. Her faithful Jack Russel Terrier was always at her side. All who knew her dog, Jenny, could see their devotion for each other.
Janice was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Montague. Early on she was a member of the St. Gerard Circle of Women who contributed their time caring for needs of the church. In later years she happily cooked for funeral luncheons. Attending Mass on Sunday and going out for breakfast afterward to chat with friends was always her favorite time of the week.
Janice is survived by: her daughter, Suzanne (Fred) Vargas of Montague; 2 sons, Andrew Wisniewski of Montague, and Jerome (Lisa) Wisniewski of Whitehall; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; her daughters-in-law, Marsha Wisniewski and Judy Cavalier, Cheryl Gaudette, Cyndi Grossman,; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph Wisniewski in 2004; 3 sons, Stephen, Matthew and Patrick; 2 brothers, Charles Rodgers and Bud Rodgers; her sister, Margaret L. Pellegrom; and a dear friend, Lorraine Dyer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, in Montague, with Reverend Peter Omogo celebrant. Immediately following will be a walking procession to Mt. Calvary Cemetery for interment.
Memorial contributions are requested for the Samuel Omogo Foundation. We are blessed with beautiful lakes and clean water, many peoples are not.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.