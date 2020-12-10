Matthew Hunter Wisnom, 53, was born on May 17, 1967 to Thomas Donnan Wisnom and Ann Stuart Burroughs in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Matt was diagnosed with an aggressive lung cancer in mid-November and passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. His family was by his side.
As an adult, Matt lived in San Mateo, CA, where he worked for the Wisnom’s hardware store, and Grand Rapids, MI. Matt moved to Florida in 2004.
Friends and family remember him as a kind, caring, and sensitive soul. He made the most of his life despite his health challenges. Matt loved Sylvan Beach. During his annual visits, he cherished reconnecting with his friends.
Matt also loved the Grateful Dead, gourmet cooking, lacrosse and watching the Grand Prix. He especially enjoyed dining out and independent films. Matt was a regular volunteer with St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice focusing his affections on the unadoptable cats.
Matt’s gentle smile will be greatly missed by his parents Thomas D. Wisnom of Winter Park, CO and Ann S. Burroughs of Sarasota, FL, sisters; Ginna Beckett (John) of Traverse City, MI, and Mary Wisnom of Sandusky, OH; nephews James Beckett and Stuart Wisnom, and niece Jessie Beckett.
A gathering is planned at Sylvan Beach (Whitehall) summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, Matt asked donations be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue (https://www.stfrancisarfl.org/donate), the Rex Foundation established by the Grateful Dead (https://www.rexfoundation.org/) and The Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org)