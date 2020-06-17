James G. "Jim" Witte, age 76, of Claybanks Township, Montague, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born October 25, 1943 in Fremont, the son of Gilbert and Ida (Kidner) Witte.
Jim was raised in Fremont and entered the United States Marine Corp in 1962. He served two tours in Viet Nam. He married Kay (DeWitt) on October 8, 1966 and they lived in Whitehall and Muskegon before settling in Claybanks in 1969.
He was a pipefitter and was employed by West Michigan Plumbers, Fitters and Service Trades Local 174 for many years before his retirement. Jim was always hardworking and and selfless. He enjoyed work on the farm and in remodeling his home. He also enjoyed playing golf.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughters, Amy (Steve) Anderson, Nora (Patrick) McAndrew, Melissa (Bruce) Bowyer and Sarah (Bernie) Riehl; thirteen grandchildren; his brothers, Bob (Barb) Witte, Larry (Sue) Witte and Mike Witte; his sister, Janet Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held later at a date to be determined. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.