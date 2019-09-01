MONTAGUE TWP. – Tuesday’s (Aug. 27) planning commission meeting was the first of two that were scheduled to discuss the potential solar panel farm to be located on Dennis and Gail Sikkenga’s Windy Acre Farms, 9691 Sikkenga Road.
The Montague Township planning commission had originally scheduled a site plan review of the project on Tuesday, Aug. 31, but decided to postpone its vote when residents in attendance said they were never notified about the project. In addition to the resident concerns, the application for the solar farm wasn’t received until midway through the meeting.
Two meetings were scheduled both a week apart from one another. Last Tuesday’s meeting was the first, and gave residents a chance to ask questions about the proposed solar farm.
In attendance to answer questions was project developer Dewey Klurfield. Klurfield works for the company Cypress Creek Renewables, a California based solar company, which was ranked in 2017 as one of the top 10 operation and maintenance providers in the field.
The next meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m., and will be the rescheduled site plan review.
There were several concerns addressed at the August meeting which ranged from the visual look of the farm, the economic effect it could potentially have, and if people should be concerned about their health living next to it. Klurfield has been working to address these concerns both in person with residents and at the planning commission meetings.
“So this is for a 20 megawatt (MW) AC (alternating current) facility. It’s been in study with Consumer’s (Energy) for over a year-and-a-half. In June we got favorable study results, which indicated to us that the project was economically viable. As soon as we got that result we immediately reached out to the township to try and start the zoning process,” said Klurfield at last Tuesday’s meeting.
“There have been a number of meetings. I think I’ve been to Dog-n-Suds six times now, so it is beginning to feel familiar. Last meeting there were some concerns from abutting neighbors and residents of the township on visual viewshed concerns, and you know what I listened to them. I walked the northern perimeter of the land where they were most concerned about viewshed concerns, and I have made some significant changes to the site plan to try and address those concerns.”
Klurfield said he sought an exception from the National Electric Code to not use barbed wire fencing around the potential solar farm. Instead, he said Cypress Creek Renewables will be placing a seven-foot fence around the perimeter.
Other changes to the plan include an increase to the vegetative buffer that would sit in front of the solar farm and fencing. This would potentially block the view of the solar farm from residents that live nearby. The vegetative buffer is expected to be made up of evergreen trees, and may have as many as six dogwood trees.
These concessions will cost Cypress Creek Renewables additional money to perform, but Klurfield said it was important to them to maintain a positive relationship with the community.
The project could potentially have a tremendous economic impact on the area as well.
“The project is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the township, and to the county, and to the state. The cost of construction is a ballpark figure of over $20 million. The taxes over the life of the project are estimated to be over $3 million,” said Klurfield
He continued to tell people that $3 million is not an exact amount, but rather a conservative estimate made by Cypress Creek. The project itself is also expected to support 33 constructions jobs, and it is expected that $112,000 a year will be spent locally from people coming to perform maintenance on the solar panels.
“Those numbers are not made pie in the sky by us. They are developed by the Department of Energy’s NREL which provides project estimates for all different types of renewable energy projects on a county-by-county basis and based on size,” said Klurfield
Cypress Creek Renewables hope to have site plan approval and their power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy by Sept. 11. Once this is done they can begin construction of the solar farm.
A question was asked about what would happen to the nearby real estate prices if a solar farm was built. Klurfied wasn’t able to give a definitive answer on this.
“Property values are really difficult whether you’re looking to sell a home without a solar farm nearby or not. You know you have to have comps (comparables) in order to be able to accurately gauge whether a particular sale is indicative of market value or above market value, and unfortunately in Michigan right now, there are not a lot of comps for sites similar in size,” said Klurfield.
“That being said, early in 2018, we commissioned an appraiser to look at the 12 or so comps of projects of similar size, scope, and magnitude; and find comparable sales. They actually found that there was a two-percent increase accounting for the appreciation in those areas.”
One resident who had looked into this issue earlier confirmed what Klurfield had said about the property values. She said these discoveries went against her previous bias, and hadn’t expected to find such information.
One resident who did not seem happy about the solar farm was former township trustee Pete Staal. Staal said the solar farm would be located near his backyard.
Staal said he believes the cost of the construction would not be green or economical, and that federal subsidies are what makes solar farms even possible. He also had concerns about available farm land for food production.
Klurfield said the project is expected to take 112,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) a year, which would be the equivalent of a thousand cars being taken off the road each year. He said if you were to stop the project after a year it would not be green at all, creating more CO2 then it would prevent.
“That being said this project is potentially 35-years in life. Over the course of the entire project each year you are getting about 112,000 tons of CO2 getting removed from the atmosphere,” said Klurfield.
Klurfield also said Cypress Creek Renewables would be able to continue operations without subsidies being provided to companies like his own. However, without them Cypress Creek Renewables would have to be more selective in the projects they did.
As for farm land, Klurfield mentioned there are 11 million acres of farm land in Michigan with only 6.7 million actively being used. The remaining farm land is not in use.