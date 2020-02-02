GRAND RAPIDS – A new scholarship will support families’ investment in Catholic education in the Diocese of Grand Rapids.
Beginning fall 2020, every kindergartner, 6th grader, and 9th grader in the diocese’s 31 Catholic schools will be eligible for the Faith & Future Scholarship, worth $100 toward tuition. There is also a bonus of $50 if the student completed 5th or 8th grade at one of the diocese’s Catholic schools, for a total possible scholarship value of up to $150.
The scholarship announcement comes during Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 26-Feb. 1, a nationwide event celebrating Catholic education. The announcement was made at the diocese’s annual Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew on Jan. 28, with student representatives from Catholic schools around the diocese in attendance.
To receive the Faith & Future Scholarship, parents of future kindergartners, 6th graders, and 9th graders must complete the scholarship application , and subscribe to the CatholicSchools4U.org blog and to the weekly newsletter from digital safety experts Protect Young Eyes , a community partner of Catholic schools in the diocese.
Along with the Faith & Future Scholarship, the diocese also announced a drawing to give away one year of free tuition to one kindergartner, one 6th grader, and one 9th grader in fall 2020. Families who complete their enrollment and meet the other Faith & Future Scholarship requirements by April 30, 2020, will be automatically entered in the giveaway. The winners will be selected in a random drawing.
Other scholarships at the diocesan, parish, and school levels also support families’ investment in Catholic education, including need-based scholarships.
“I am grateful every day to the families who choose Catholic schools, and the Faith & Future Scholarship is another way the Diocese of Grand Rapids partners with families to provide this inspiring education to their children,” said David Faber, superintendent of Catholic schools in the diocese. “An education centered in Christ offers outcomes that are second to none.”
Learn more about Catholic schools in the Diocese of Grand Rapids at CatholicSchools4U.org .
Catholic schools in the Diocese of Grand Rapids are an alliance of 31 learning communities (26 elementary and five high schools) serving more than 6,340 preschool through 12th grade students throughout West Michigan.