WHITEHALL — Beautifying the Montague and Whitehall areas, the Dirt Dauber Garden Club (DDGC) has been maintaining local gardens for 65 years. To celebrate this achievement, the group gathered Tuesday evening for the club’s annual anniversary celebration at Gary’s Restaurant in Whitehall.
The evening began with a social hour with the club members, and a dinner and video presentation that followed promptly afterward. Two honorary guests, Bev Lorenz and Eileen Hoos, attended the event and sat at a long table alongside other board members, wedged perfectly between sets of purple mums. Lorenz and Hoos, charter and founding members of the DDGC, were warmly welcomed and applauded as they were introduced to the audience at their respective tables. The generous donors of the evening include Bush’s Apple Farm, Dog n' Suds, Ferguson Family Dentistry, Lipka’s, Montague Foods, Sawyer's Brewing Company, Seaver’s Lawn and Garden, The Book Nook and Java Shop, Tri-County Feed and Weesies Brothers Garden Centers.
The DDGC celebrated the year’s achievements that extended through the spring and summer. In May, the DDGC hosted the District 4 Spring Leadership Conference which the group worked on for several months and had participation by a large majority of the club members. The club also had three fundraising events, starting with their Annual Plant Auction in May, participation in the Arts Council of White Lake Garden Art Adventure in July, followed by selling plants at the Farmers Market. These fundraisers provided money to keep the Dirt Daubers' gardens beautiful and to purchase new plants for the green enhancements of both Montague and Whitehall, while supporting businesses such as Weesies Brothers Garden Centers and Tri-County Feed.
“The club is always focusing on new projects coming up with new plots to fix up, and a big project we’re looking forward to is the White River Light Station.” said member Sue Levy.
The DDGC was approached by the station to improve the gardens that needed some tender loving care. The club pulled weeds, removed some plants, then mulched and replaced them with native plants. In the spring, the DDGC will continue this project by adding more native plants, which are more sustaining to their native environment. These native plants provide the foundation of the habitat for different species of insects, which ultimately support the native wildlife. Without these native plants, the insect population would collapse, thus affecting birds and the overall surrounding environment. The DDGC has worked with plant specialist Connie Crancer, who helped with the idea that native plants need to remain in their native environment.
It has always been important to the group to continue with beautification projects in both Montague and Whitehall.
“The DDGC continues to enhance and broaden their knowledge of gardening for a greener earth,” beamed DDGC President Pat Kelly.
Beautification through the community’s gardens has always been a priority, but the DDGC also feels that providing interesting educational information at meetings through the Birds, Environment and Horticulture Committee and bringing in speakers is a priority. Soon, the club looks forward to tagging the greenery after planting, making the process of adorning both Montague and Whitehall an educational experience for the community as well.
The DDGC hosts meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Montague United Methodist Church located at 8555 Cook St. Connect with them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dirtdaubersgc.