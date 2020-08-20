The Dirt Dauber Garden Club, Inc. has awarded plaques to one residence and one business for the month of July for the owners’ care of their respective gardens.
Rodney Olson, 523 S. Warner Street, Whitehall, received the Merit Award for the beautiful gardens and landscaping at his home.
The City of Whitehall received the Merit Award for the beautiful hanging baskets and planters throughout the City. The hanging baskets and 12 planters were created by Kay and Bill Bishop of Bishop Farms.
Congratulations!