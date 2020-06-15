The Dirt Dauber Garden Club, Inc. has awarded plaques to one residence and one business for the month of June for the owners’ care of their respective gardens.
Ward and Carla Heaton, 8727 Sheridan Street, Montague, received the Merit Award for the beautiful gardens and landscaping at their home.
White Lake United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook Street, in Montague received the Merit Award for the beautiful gardens in the parking lot, as well as the Memorial Garden in the back of the church.
These gardens were planted and are maintained by parishioners of the church.
Congratulations.