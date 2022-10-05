The Dirt Dauber Garden Club will celebrate 65 years of working to beautify the White Lake area Oct. 18 at The Chamber at Gary’s in Whitehall.
The Club began in 1957 and was federated in 1958 by a group of twenty-somethings affiliated with Hooker Chemical Company. These women met monthly in each others’ homes to learn about gardening, as well as, protecting the environment. Along with a growth in knowledge, club members gained many lifelong friendships. The Dirt Dauber Garden Club soon morphed into the well-respected public service beautification club that we are today.
The Garden Club is responsible for the large perennial butterfly garden at Main and Mears in Whitehall, as well as, the flowers at the Weathervane and throughout the downtown and City of Montague. In 2021 the Club began tending the Meinhardi Medicinal Garden in Whitehall. That same year the club created a new garden in honor of long-time member Inge Dalbke at the corner of Water and Spring Streets in Montague. In 2022 the club added care of the White River Light Station gardens to their list of public beautification projects.
The current roster of 39 members boasts one charter member, Bev Lorenz, who has been a member since the club began. The club also has three master gardeners who work with other members on the Birds, Environment, and Horticulture Committee to provide educational programs and information throughout the month, as well as being available and happy to help with any gardening questions. These master gardeners are currently working on a project to label the plants in our perennial gardens. This project will add educational opportunities for school groups, as well as, the general public.
The club has seen tremendous growth since 2021, almost doubling their numbers. Many longtime residents, as well as vacationers and those forced to leave the area for work, retired and joined the club’s ranks. Also included is a group of younger members who recognize the importance of home gardens and want to learn. Of the 39 members, five are life members, meaning they have been members for more than 20 years.
The 65th Anniversary Celebration is an opportunity for current and former members to get together and celebrate our past, knowing the best is yet to come.
A number of area businesses generously contributed to this event. Sponsors include Sawyer’s Brewing Company, Ferguson Family Dentistry, Dog N Suds of Montague, Montague Foods, Seaver’s Lawn Care, The Book Nook and Java Shop, Lipka’s, Weesies, Bush’s Apple Farm and Tri-County Feed of Montague.
The Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Meeting programs include educational programs such as native plant seminars, as well as, craft workshops. If you are interested in joining or want to know more about The Dirt Dauber Garden Club, check out their Facebook page or email them at dirtdaubergc@gmail.com