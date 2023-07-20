The Dirt Dauber Garden Club has awarded plaques to one residence and one business for July for the owners’ design and care of their gardens.
Jeff and Dawn Auch of 8605 Old Channel Trail, Montague received the Merit Award for the beautiful gardens at their home. Their extensive gardens include flowers, vegetables, fruit, grape arbor, chicken coop, and beehives.
Teresa and Daniel Wackernagel, owners of The Garden Shed, received the Merit Award for the beautiful and serene gardens at their home and farm located at 7895 South 44th Avenue, Montague, MI 49437. The garden designs capture the spirit of its past as a working dairy farm.
Videos of the gardens can be found on Facebook at Dirt Dauber Garden Club.
Dirt Dauber Garden Club’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at White Lake United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St. Montague. The topic will be flower design, led by National Garden Club Show judges Deannie Picciotti and Lynn Miller.
The club meets on the third Tuesday of every month. All meetings are open to the public. For up-to-date information follow them on Facebook at Dirt Dauber Garden Club.