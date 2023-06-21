The Dirt Dauber Garden Club has awarded plaques to one residence and one business for the month of June for the owners’ care of their gardens.
Ann Krause of 204 S Mears Ave. in Whitehall received the Merit Award for the beautiful gardens at her home. Ann’s garden is two summers old. Her garden features raised beds and includes gravel, reducing the need for watering, commonly known as xeriscaping.
Greg and Debi Hillebrand, owners of the Lewis House Bed and Breakfast, received the Merit Award for their beautiful gardens at 324 S Mears Avenue, Whitehall. Greg has been working on the garden for the past 10 years and recently added a lovely pond.
Videos of the gardens can be found on the Dirt Dauber Garden Club's Facebook page.
The Dirt Dauber Garden Club will be selling plants July 15 at the Montague Farmer’s Market. Proceeds go to purchase flowers for beautification of Whitehall and Montague. The club meets the third Tuesday of every month. All meetings are open to the public. For up-to-date information, follow them on Facebook at Dirt Dauber Garden Club.