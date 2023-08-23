The Dirt Dauber Garden Club has awarded plaques to one residence and one business for August for the owners’ outstanding design and care of their gardens.
John and Sue Dillivan of Pekadill's received the Merit Award for their restaurant at 503 S Mears in Whitehall. The Dillivan family have owned the restaurant since 1989. Sue works tirelessly to maintain the flowers, fountain and elephant ear size hostas surrounding the outside eating area.
Kris Wesseldykes of 3228 Alice St. in Whitehall received the residential Merit Award. Starting from scratch 10 years ago, the garden is designed to attract birds, bees, and butterflies.
Videos of the gardens can be found on Facebook at Dirt Dauber Garden Club.
Dirt Dauber Garden Club’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at White Lake United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St. Montague. The topic will be Saving Seeds.
The Club meets the third Tuesday of every month. All meetings are open to the public. For up-to-date information follow them on Facebook at Dirt Dauber Garden Club.
For more information, contact Pam Prosch at 231-747-0582, pamprosch@gmail.com.