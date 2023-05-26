The Dirt Dauber Garden Club hosted a plant auction at White Lake United Methodist Church Tuesday in hope of continuing their mission of beautifying public gardens in the White Lake area.
“We want to raise money to fund the gardens that we take care of throughout the year,” club president Pat Kelly said. “We have at least seven different gardens, just to beautify the town.”
Community members came in support of the club to bid on different plants, which can bring out a sense of competition amongst the bidders.
“The participation, the eagerness and the atmosphere,” said vice president Maggie Kline. “The energy was so incredible.”
The Dirt Dauber Garden Club makes an effort to offer a wide variety of different plants at their auctions.
“We had more native plants this year,” Kelly said. “People have questions. I think it brings out interest and they receive an education. It was a learning experience for them as well. I think once we started talking a little more about the plant, then they got more interested.”
Other creative artists in the community will donate items to be included in the auction as well. This year, local artist Kim Funk, who practices pottery with Peter “the Potter” Johnson at Terrestrial Forming Pottery Studio, made a pot for plants in the auction.
“I think we bring out the talents of our own and other people,” said Kelly.
One of the unique qualities of the Dirt Dauber Garden Club is that they offer information and education on the plants they auction off, and create a fun learning environment for the bidders and attendees.
“I think we excite them about doing things in their garden,” Kline said. “They go to the auction and find a plant they’ve never heard about. It looks like fun, but some people don’t know what they’re buying. They come in and we inform them about the plants.”
The club recently started a new garden at the White River Light Station, after Michigan lilies were “overrunning” the area. They replaced them with new plants to make the lighthouse more visually appealing.
“We are a charitable organization,” said head of publicity Stacey Logan. “We give a lot back to the community. When we’re working in the community gardens, we’re the main engineers. We wear our Dirt Dauber t-shirts, and people honk their horns and say thank you when they pass by and see us working. They know who we are, they know what we do and it’s the giving-back concept.”