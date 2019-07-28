MONTAGUE TWP. – Seventy-five people participated in this year’s Henderson Lake Open disc golf tournament at the Henderson Lake Disc Golf Course, 10834 Henderson Lake Rd. last Saturday, July 20.
This was the seventh year for the tournament. It is the third in a series of five called the Sweet Spot Player Series. Players competed in both the amateur and professional divisions.
Disc golf is a sport with rules similar to those used in traditional golf. However, instead of using golf balls and clubs players use various types of flying discs that are designed for the sport.
For each tournament in the series there are individual winners, but players accumulate points which are then used to declare a series winner after the final tournament. Players win trophies and gift cards to the Sweet Spot Disc Golf, 3142 Glade St. in Muskegon.
Past tournaments in the series included the Whitehall Open in Whitehall Township and the Breakers Open in West Olive. Upcoming tournaments will be the Lakeshore Open in Spring Lake and the McGraft Open in Muskegon.
For previous tournament results and to register for the upcoming ones visit: www.discgolfscene.com
Henderson Lake
Open Results:
Advanced
1. Bryan Birdsell
2. Pat Temple
3. Brandon Bennitt
Amateur Masters 40+
1. Chris Lubbers
2. Clayton Woirol
3. Mike Paquette
Intermediate
1. Mike Shotwell
2. Mike Shields
3. Justin Hall
Recreational
1. Tyler Cowan
2. Anthony Paris
3. Jason Glover
Intermediate Women
1. Michelle Burch
2. Nikki Kolean
Recreational Women
1. Jen Vandewater
2. Meghan McGrath
3. Squali Delia