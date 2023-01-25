WHITEHALL — Several local business owners spoke out against what they perceived to be a proposed zoning change Tuesday night at the city council meeting at City Hall. The zoning change, which city manager Scott Huebler characterized as closer to an exploratory stage than a formal proposal, would classify several businesses in downtown Whitehall as "non-conforming".
The turnout came as a result of a letter sent to downtown property owners by the city planning commission Jan. 11 seeking feedback regarding a potential zoning change that had been discussed in a planning commission meeting. If the change were to be enacted, new businesses coming downtown would be limited to retail, food, drink, entertainment or non-first floor residential use. Non-conforming businesses currently operating downtown would be permitted to continue doing so, but under the condition that owners not cease operations for four consecutive months or sell or otherwise transfer ownership of the business to someone else.
"It was just a general conversation," Huebler said. "There was nothing being proposed or moving forward, but the commission said that we should find out what the property owners think. I think we sent out 50 or so surveys and have gotten 30 back so far. I'll take those to the planning commission once I get them all in and let them know what the final results are."
It was the provision limiting non-conforming businesses that seemed to draw the ire of several business owners who spoke out in opposition to the idea, led by Pitkin Drug owner Ryan Briegel, who spoke not only on his own behalf but on the behalf of two salon owners who were unable to make it to the meeting: Kim Snellenberger of Modern Image Cuts and Pam Sikkenga of Hooked on Hair.
Briegel spoke for several minutes, surpassing the usual three-minute limit, which mayor Steven Salter permitted due to the fact that he took some of his time to read Snellenberger's and Sikkenga's comments. Briegel claimed about 60 percent of businesses in the area at issue would be classified as "non-conforming", and many businesses would choose to leave rather than operate under the conditions.
"This is not the answer," Briegel said during his remarks.
Briegel was followed by owners of businesses who would be considered "non-conforming" under the proposal, and they voiced similar opposition: Steve Mayberry, owner of Northland Insurance; Phil Petsch, owner of Petsch Chiropractic; and Brent Raeth, owner of CatchMark Technologies. Petsch said many of his patrons do not live in Whitehall, and his downtown location opens up the possibility of them patronizing other area businesses before or after appointments. Raeth said when the opportunity came to expand his business beyond its Grand Rapids roots, the smarter fiscal decision was likely to go to Muskegon, but he wanted to be in the White Lake area, adding that he had spent some $200,000 to renovate the building to CatchMark's specifications and used other local businesses to do so.
Shawn Montgomery, owner of Mylan's Waterfront Grille, would not be affected by any such rezoning, but argued against alienating businesses that would be, saying there seemed to be "a disconnect" between those working for the city and the public. Neal and Amy Martell, owners of Big John's Pizza, concurred with Montgomery and added that local businesses came together to survive during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, which colored their view of this idea.
Huebler said Wednesday that he felt confusion regarding this idea being a formal proposal had now largely been cleared up.
"I do know a couple of planning commissioners spoke generally in favor of it...but a couple weren't so sure," Huebler said. "That's why they wanted to do the survey. Knowing my planning commission as a board, they'll probably take the survey results into account heavily, and right now it's heavily in opposition."