MUSKEGON COUNTY – Coming as a bit of surprise, even to its supporter, county commissioner Malinda Pago, district 7, made a motion at a Thursday, April 1 meeting to have four rural districts in Muskegon County secede to form its only county.
“I’m not sure what committee this would fall under, but I would like to make a motion to remove district 5, 7, 8 and 9 from Muskegon County, and to pursue legal counsel to become our own county independent of Muskegon County,” said Pego during the meeting.
“Holy sh—t,” replied a surprised district 2’s Marcia Hovey-Wright over Zoom.
The motion received little support when taken to a vote outside of district 5’s Zach Lahring, who said during a separate phone interview that even he was a bit caught off guard.
“Well Malinda had made the motion, and we had talked about it, but I did not know she was going to make that motion at the community meeting, said Lahring.
“I had assumed, but maybe I forgot it gets fairly stressful at those meetings, that she was going to put it into one of her committee reports. We had talked about it before to see if it was even possible.
“But it was a bit of a surprise that it did come out of that committee. It was an opportunity to float this idea out to see what kind of feedback I could get.”
He said that the feedback he has received from his constituents; which include the areas of Fruitport Township, Ravenna and Sullivan Township, have been positive.
“A number of my residents have emailed me texted me and called me. We’ve got financial donors that are interested in this now. We have attorneys that are interested now, said Lahring.
“So, it actually worked very well to float the idea out there.”
He said right now that his district is in the process of getting some more data to see if secession would be possible at this time.
Among the people to vote no on Pego’s motion where districts 8’s Doug Brown and district 9’s Kim Cyr. Both of which represent portions of the White Lake Area, and according to Pego were not asked ahead of the meeting if they would be interested in having their districts leave Muskegon County.
“I don’t know where this is going. But I would object in one penny being spent on legal fees for this. If you would like to do it, if you think you can get that done, then do it, but you figure out how to pay for it. I don’t think this county should pay for it, said district 4’s Bob Scolnik.
“[…] I have a better idea. Maybe they should attempt to start a new country. Then they don’t have to follow any rules, they can make every rule themselves.”
Legal counsel Laura Genovich said that she believes there would have to be a majority of the electors to have a secession take place.
“My understanding of the Michigan Constitution is that if a county is going to be reduced to a size fewer than 16 township that it has to be approved by the majority of electors in the entire county, said Genovich.
“In the terms of the process I haven’t had a chance to look at the process. But my initial reaction is that districts or municipalities that want to pursue that they would have to pay their own legal fees to do that. Again, though this is sort of off the cuff.”
Cyr who voted no to Pego’s motion didn’t have much to say about on the topic.
In a text message to the White Lake Beacon Cyr wrote, “The only comment that I would make at this time is the fact that I don’t have enough information as to what the process involved would be or the actual results of the proposed change so I don’t have enough details to make an informed decision at the time.”
However, in an e-mail, Brown said he spoke with Pego after their meeting.
“I have been contacted by some in my district to use their words “intriguing” idea. I have spoken briefly with Malinda after that meeting, [and] the concern was that rural areas of the county may not be receiving the money’s percentage basis then other parts of the County, said Brown.
“I have asked to look into where some of these shortcomings maybe a concern.”
The White Lake Beacon was unable to contact Pego by either phone or e-mail to confirm with her what her concerns might be, but Lahring did say he felt there was too much money coming from his district that was going to the City of Muskegon.
“I have heard a number of comments to people that once you head east of Maple Island (Road) that people don’t know Muskegon County exists. Very little of the resources that the taxpayers spend, the county tax dollars or the property taxes, go to rural areas. Once you get east of Maple Island Road and north of Apple Avenue, we are kind of the forgotten part of the county, said Lahring.
“There is no clear line of delineation from the City of Muskegon and the County of Muskegon. There is a disproportionate amount of tax dollars are spent on supporting the City of Muskegon, and they get all the goods and services from the county. So, it’s a drain on our community.”
He also said that that county is responsible for paying for the new convention center that is opening in the city which he takes issue with.
“We [Muskegon County] bonded it through the county, but it is all about tourism for the city, there are just a number of projects where the county is supposed to support the city.”
Lahring said that for a number of years he has been hearing from his residents that they should secede from Muskegon County and join Ottawa County.
When asked on Facebook if secession was a good or bad idea, White Lake Beacon page followers at the time of publication responded against the idea.
Former City of Whitehall council member Tanya Cabala wrote in the comment section, “It was (secession motion) silly and a waste of time and taxpayer dollars that could have been better spent on real issues and priorities - we have many pressing that need the attention of our county board.”
“And why would people elect someone to a government board, who immediately moves to leave the government jurisdiction she (Pego) was elected to, and without even asking the other elected officials what they thought of her move to disenfranchise them and their voters? This shows an extreme ignorance of governance and extreme disregard of democratic practices.”
Susan Degen wrote, “Ridiculous. It will plunge the ‘new’ county into poverty. Where will they get money for their county buildings, county services, health dept., social services, etc.? Seems like a diversion tactic. Board meetings will now be spent yakking about this subject instead of other pressing matters.”
Commenter Sue Silvis VanSlyke wrote that the new county would eventually go broke without the support of the other districts.
“This is a TERRIBLE idea!! Did they even consult anyone who lives in those areas? There is little industry in those area's so a smaller tax base which means, down the road, we'd have to have our taxes raised a good amount or go broke and not offer any services.
“AND... those four areas are VERY spread out. What does Montague have to do with Fruitport? Someone didn't do their homework and it seems to me, they were making 'off the cuff' comments to appeal to their base and show what 'rebels' they are. Dumb, dumb dumb!”