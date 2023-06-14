At last week’s meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Roscommon, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the commission approved the regularly scheduled three-year duration of deer regulations, which will be in effect for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 hunting seasons.
DNR deer program experts say while many of the traditional regulations remain unchanged, there are several important updates aimed at enhancing deer hunting opportunities for Michigan deer hunters this year and beyond.
“There are many challenges facing deer hunting in Michigan and across much of the Midwest in the coming years,” said Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist. “While the approved regulations for the 2023-2025 deer seasons are geared toward increasing opportunities for a declining hunter base, we recognize that we’ll have to continue to evaluate all possible options to sustainably manage Michigan’s deer herd in the future.”
Updated regulations include:
Restricted tag of the deer combo license. The four-point antler point restriction on the restricted tag of the deer combo license has been reinstated in 19 Lower Peninsula counties, including Muskegon County. Under the updated regulation, all deer combo licenses in southern Lower Peninsula counties will now have an unrestricted regular tag and a four-point restricted tag.
Liberty Hunt. Hunters participating in the Liberty Hunt, a firearm deer hunt on private or public land for youth and hunters with disabilities, will now be allowed to harvest more than one deer. While the limit for bucks remains at one, hunters can pursue multiple antlerless deer. It is important to note that a separate license will be required for each deer harvested during this hunt.
The DNR remains committed to ensuring sustainable and scientifically sound management of the state's deer population. For more on deer management, hunting opportunities and other resources, visit Michigan.gov/Deer.