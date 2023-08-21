Want to improve tree canopy in your community? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for Urban and Community Forestry grants that can fund tree planting, planning and protection projects in towns and cities.
Eligible government, education and nonprofit organizations can apply for grants reimbursing $10,000-$50,000 for projects that increase urban tree canopy cover or improve community forest care and citizen engagement.
A total of up to $300,000 in federal funding is available. Funds come from the USDA Forest Service in two categories:
Urban and Community Forestry Program annual appropriations, and Urban and Community Forestry Program Inflation Reduction Act.
Eligible activities for both funds include data collection, plan development, tree planting and maintenance, training and workforce development, food forests, wood utilization and more.
Competitive project proposals for IRA funds will target work in federally designated disadvantaged community areas and demonstrate inclusive public involvement in planning, establishing and managing urban trees and forests. Projects should address environmental justice, climate change, extreme heat, insects and diseases, or other challenges and threats.
Projects proposed for federally designated disadvantaged areas do not require matching funds. All others require a 1:1 nonfederal match.
All projects should align with state goals outlined in the Michigan Forest Action Plan and support Michigan’s pledge to plant 50 million trees by 2030 as part of the DNR's Ml Trees initiative.
Apply by Oct. 13. Projects must be completed by Sept. 1, 2025.