Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff recommendations on whether to keep, exchange or sell state-managed land in 11 counties are nearing DNR director approval, but there’s still plenty of time to review and share feedback.
The counties in this stage of the DNR's ongoing state land review process include Cheboygan, Crawford, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Muskegon, Osceola, Otsego and Ottawa.
The updated, interactive web map reflects the latest staff recommendations since the initial public comment period closed, making it easy for people to see what has changed. Implemented as part of the 2013 Managed Public Land Strategy, the state land review looks at DNR-managed lands that are 200 acres or less in size or that, due to an irregular boundary, may be difficult to manage.
“This county-by-county review process gives us the opportunity to evaluate and make decisions about how well the current land portfolio supports our mission of protecting natural resources while providing broad public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities,” said DNR forest land administrator Kerry Heckman. “It’s critical that people who enjoy and use these lands are part of the discussion, and we appreciate everyone who has taken the time to get involved so far.”