MONTAGUE TWP. – There are four notices for invasive species on the Montague Township website that people should be made aware of.
These invasive species are: autumn olive, hemlock woolly adelgid, Japanese knotweed and phragmites.
The website reads, “The State of Michigan and the MiDNR have provided these important notices regarding four invasive species that are taking hold in our area.”
An invasive species is a species that can cause ecological or economic harm to an area it is not native in.
Autumn olive is a shrub that can grow up to 20 feet high, it has green leaves and bright red berries. The flowers of the plant grow in August and September.
The plant was originally planted as wildlife food, but its seeds are widely dispersed by birds and other animals. The plant is problematic because the shade it provides can make it more difficult for other plants to thrive.
The hemlock wooly adelgid is an insect that feeds on the sap of hemlock and spruce trees. As the insect feeds it produces a white wax on shoots and branches.
Hemlock wooly adelgid can kill needles, shoots and branches which over time will slow the growth of the tree. This makes the trees more susceptible to other factors that could contribute to its death.
Japanese knotweed is listed by the World Conservation Union as one of the world’s worst invasive species. The robust root system can damage and destroy roads, architectural sites and other forms of infrastructure.
The plant also crowds out other native species making it difficult for them to grow. Japanese knotweed is difficult to identify and is sometimes confused for other plants.
Phragmites grows high above the ground blocking out the light for other plants, which creates a monoculture for the area it grows in. It produces the compound gallic acid, which when exposed to ultraviolet light becomes mesoxalic acid, this can be toxic to nearby plants and seedlings.
To remove the plant from the area, phragmites must be burned over a period of two to three seasons.
Visit: https://www.michigan.gov/invasives/0,5664,7-324-74497---,00.html for contact information regarding your specific invasive species problem. To view the notices visit the Montague Township website: http://www.montaguetownship.com/.