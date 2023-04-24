After record interest in first-round Michigan Spark Grants funding, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will reopen grant applications starting Monday, May 1 with up to $23 million available for public recreation improvement projects in areas most affected by COVID-19. To boost grant access for those in greatest need, the DNR also announced a partnership that will connect identified “opportunity communities” with funding and the support of Michigan’s philanthropic network.
“Every Michigander deserves equitable access to the outdoors that’s close to home no matter where they live, and that includes having quality local park and trail resources at the neighborhood and community levels,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Under the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan I signed last year, we made history with the largest one-time investment ever in our state and local parks. Michigan Spark Grants are unique because they align support directly with each community’s diverse recreational needs. We’re excited that these grants will help deliver critical funding to ‘spark’ more opportunities for residents to enjoy nature and connect with family and friends.”
Earlier this year, the DNR awarded $14.2 million in first-round funding to 21 communities. A great start, but interest in the Michigan Spark Grants program far exceeded the department’s expectations.
“We were astounded by the response to the first round,” said Dan Lord, assistant chief of the DNR’s Finance and Operations Division. “In a normal year, our top three recreation grant programs – the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Recreation Passport and the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – on average receive around 150 applications seeking between $50 million and $60 million."
“For the Michigan Spark Grants, we accepted over 460 applications requesting more than $280 million,” Lord added. “It was clear we had tapped into a tremendous need. We also knew there was more work to do in supporting some communities and ensuring they have the capacity and resources to prepare, apply for and administer a grant like this.”
A new philanthropy-focused partnership through the Council of Michigan Foundations will make Michigan Spark Grants funding available this summer to communities identified as “opportunity communities” – those that traditionally have been under-resourced and under-represented and who lack access to parks and recreation.
This innovative model aligns with federal funding requirements to support communities adversely affected by COVID-19, along with helping to improve and redevelop existing public recreation in communities that historically have experienced barriers to accessing these types of grants.