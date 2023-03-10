Michigan residents may have noticed a slight increase in the cost of a DNR Recreation Passport on their most recent license plate renewals.
Effective March 1, the Recreation Passport resident vehicle fee increased from $12 to $13 (and from $6 to $7 for motorcycles) – the first such increase since 2020.
The moderate fee change is a result of a statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy. Basically, the law says that the DNR does not determine the cost of the Recreation Passport; instead, fee adjustments are based on the Consumer Price Index, as determined by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The notice of change was provided by the Michigan Department of Treasury in November.
“The Recreation Passport model, introduced in 2010, provides a unique funding opportunity for the state’s parks and recreation system,” said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief.
“In essence, the annual resident Recreation Passport was tied to the Secretary of State’s vehicle registration process,” he said. “Not only was the purchasing opportunity put in front of more residents, but the cost per vehicle also dropped significantly. That shift resulted in more purchases that ultimately better support these outdoor spaces and protect natural and cultural resources for the next generation.”
In fiscal year 2022, 40 percent of eligible vehicles in Michigan had the Recreation Passport.
All revenue generated by Recreation Passport sales goes into a restricted fund that supports state park infrastructure and operations, a local grant program for community recreation agencies, state forest campgrounds and nonmotorized pathways and trails, cultural and historic resource restoration, and marketing and promotion.