Now through March 16, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Habitat Grant Program will be accepting applications.
“We are excited to support those who want to increase habitat and enhance existing habitat through the Wildlife Habitat Grant Program,” said DNR Wildlife Division Chief Jared Duquette. “Healthy and abundant habitats not only benefit wildlife, but also benefit Michigan residents.”
Funding is available for local, state, federal and tribal governments, profit and nonprofit groups, and individuals through an open, competitive process. The minimum grant amount is $15,000, and the maximum is the total amount of funds available for the grant cycle, which is approximately $1 million for 2023.
The Wildlife Habitat Grant Program, which began in October 2013, is funded from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. The program's main objective is to enhance and improve the quality and quantity of wildlife species habitat in support of the DNR Wildlife Division’s strategic plan.
The grant program application period began Monday, and applications must be submitted through the MiGrants system no later than March 16 to be considered for funding. Successful grant applications will be announced in May. The detailed program handbook and more information are available at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.