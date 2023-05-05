MONTAGUE — The classic Dog n’ Suds restaurant opened their doors for the 2023 season Wednesday. Owners Jason and Misty Jaekel bought the license in 2014 and within the past few years opened a new building with a food cart at 4575 Dowling St., across from Sawyers Brewing Company.
“We care about Dog n’ Suds, we care about the brand and we want to continue to serve our community,” said Jason Jaekel.
Having bought the food cart before the new building, the Jaekels realized they wanted a location with an address so their customers and visitors outside of the White Lake area could easily find them.
“We bought this building to have more of a permanent space that people could find us and so we could still do events as well,” Misty Jaekel said.
The new location is down the street from the original Dog n’ Suds classic drive-in, which the Jaekels have been in negotiations with the original owners about buying for years.
“We wanted to buy a building for us to have a home base to run the cart out of, and hopefully, eventually, we can work with the owner of the drive-in property and we can be back there operating like it should be at a drive-in restaurant,” Jason Jaekel said. “If it never comes to that, then we’ll figure out a way to make this work, and we’ll figure out a way to somehow turn this into a drive-in. That’s our goal. But until then, we’ll continue to work with the cart and work with the brand.”
Although the Jaekels desired a permanent building to have an appropriate address for the company, their food cart allows them to attend and sell their products at mobile events, such as at Funnell and Stevens fields during little league baseball season.
“We went through a lot of struggles to get to this point where we can operate out of a cart and a lot of time, energy and money invested,” said Jason Jaekel.
Jason and Misty are appreciative of the Dog n’ Suds corporation for their ongoing support despite the battles they’ve faced with finding an appropriate building to operate out of.
“The brand has been great with us. They are going above and beyond just because of the unique situation that we’re in,” Jason Jaekel said. “I can’t thank them enough for what they do. It’s a lot of work to supply and get a truck up here to get the supplies. I don’t think a lot of people understand the background, all of the logistics that need to happen for one remaining Dog n’ Suds in Michigan. We’d love to see Dog n’ Suds expanding back into Michigan, but until we can get to that point, we’re going to do our best.”
The Jaekels hope to uphold the high level of standards the White Lake community is used to with their quality of food and service, regardless of their location.
“We try to provide hot dogs, root beer and a place where families can come and enjoy the nostalgia, and good service and good quality food that this community is used to,” said Jason Jaekel.
Jason and Misty look forward to continuing to provide nostalgia for those who remember the original Dog n’ Suds that were sprinkled throughout the country and to continue the tradition of Dog n’Suds in White Lake.
“It’s not a hobby for us. It’s something we truly deeply care about,” Jason Jaekel said. “We love this community. We love being a part of it and owning a Dog n’ Suds restaurant. It’s an icon of this town and we just want help to make it continue. To help uphold the tradition.”