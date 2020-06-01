Despite encountering numerous barriers to research and competition, appropriate for this year’s National History Day theme — Breaking Barriers in History — more Whitehall and Montague students earned top honors at the 2020 National History Day State contest than any other program in Michigan.
Because of the need for virtual judging, it was a tense two weeks after the competition date before the Historical Society of Michigan, NHD state sponsor, announced the winners in a livestream awards ceremony on Saturday, May 9th. Watching together via Zoom, the local team shared the excitement, cheering and supporting each other as the results were revealed.
In all, 11 entries placed in the top three, including six national qualifiers and two alternates. Four more earned special awards, giving recognition to 17 of 22 students.
Acknowledged for the stellar research conducted for her Senior Individual Exhibit, Sabotage and Subversion: Churchill’s Secret Army Sets Europe Ablaze, Montague High School junior Emily Olsson received the award for Best Use of Primary Resources – Senior Division, sponsored by the Michigan Archival Association.
Her bibliography included personal agent files gleaned from the British National Archives, the WWII Special Operations Executive training manual, memoirs, and oral histories located in Britain’s Imperial War Museum and Legasee’s Veteran’s Video Archive.
In the Youth Division, Ealy Elementary fourth-grader Isabella Causie placed 3rd with her individual exhibit: Through the Stratosphere: Valentina Tereshkova and Sally Ride, the First Women in Space. Taking 2nd place in their respective categories were fifth-graders Isla Dykman, Ryanne Ellsworth, and Ella Nicholson — group exhibit: Lobbing the Ball to Women: Title IX Breaks Barriers in Tennis and Henry Chen — individual documentary: Breaking Enigma: Alan Turing Cracks the Code.
Third-place finishers in the Junior and Senior Divisions are national alternates. Whitehall Middle School seventh-grader Megan LeaTrea researched and created a compelling individual performance entitled: Higher, Further, Faster: Jackie Cochran takes aviation to new heights for women.
Whitehall High School freshmen Kya Mahoney and Maddie Wegner teamed up to build an exhibit with a Michigan focus: No Longer in the Shadows: Traverse City State Hospital Breaks Mental Health Barriers.
Four Whitehall students are making their second trip to the NHD National contest, while two entries are new to the national stage. Competing again in the individual exhibit category, but in a new age bracket, is last year’s junior division national champion, Allison Tate.
Her senior exhibit: Brownie Seals the Deal: Tupperware Parties Break Economic Barriers for Women, includes documents and images from the Smithsonian archives, interviews with several individuals and authors connected with Tupperware, and even hosting her own Tupperware party (virtually). Because Brownie Wise was a Michigan native, Tate also earned the Elly Peterson Award for Michigan Women’s History, sponsored by Michigan Women Forward HERStory.
Sophomore Ella Johnson set her sights this year on the award for Best Entry on Irish or Irish-American History – traditionally, round-trip tickets to Ireland – with her documentary: Breaking out of the Hospital: Dr. Frank Pantridge Takes the Emergency Room to the Streets of Belfast.
Ironically, she learned that England was one of the last countries to adopt the use of the Belfast native’s lifesaving portable defibrillator in ambulances because of their societal barrier against the Irish.
Also returning, WMS eighth-graders Amelia Chen and Laura Thielman showed their strength in the individual website and documentary categories, respectively. Chen studied a little-known group of women who trained and fought to become astronauts in the 1950s and 60s. In the process, she interviewed Wally Funk, perhaps the most qualified of these talented women and arguably the most qualified early astronaut candidate regardless of gender, for her website: Making Space: The Mercury 13 Launch a New Future for Women.
Her extensive research also resulted in recognition as the Best Entry in Use of Primary Resources, Junior Division.
Thielman had judges dancing in their seats with her individual documentary, Breaking into the Billboard Hot 100: How Motown got Everybody “Dancing in the Street.” Her entry, which included a visit to the Motown Museum and multiple interviews connecting this iconic Detroit record label with the Civil Rights Movement, gained recognition as the Junior Division’s Best Entry in Michigan History, sponsored by the Meijer Foundation.
Two national qualifiers from Whitehall High School are making the trip for the first time. Experienced sophomore Alison Chen addressed the importance of breaking barriers to representation in film and television, which helps people of all races learn to see, understand, and accept each other, rather than live in fear or hate.
Her thought-provoking performance, Cracking the Bamboo Ceiling: Anna May Wong Increases Representation of Asian-Americans in Media delivers a powerful and timely message.
Three freshmen round out the White Lake area’s list of national qualifiers. Liam Szegda, Griffin Lownds, and Kieran Cook are all musicians, so it was natural that they would choose a musical theme for their first NHD entry. While everyone is aware of the Beatles and the British Invasion, fewer people may be aware of this group’s impact in the Soviet Union.
The boys interviewed a Ball State University professor and former Soviet citizen for their group documentary, Come Together: How the Beatles Tore a Hole in the Iron Curtain.
NHD Nationals will be held virtually June 14-20. Opening and closing ceremonies will be livestreamed from their website www.nhd.org.
Said Coach Jan Mecoli Klco, “It’s bittersweet to qualify for Nationals and have to compete from home. The finalists are among the top one percent of NHD participants worldwide, and it shows. I am so proud of our team members for the effort they put into their entries, overcoming all kinds of barriers in order to get this far.”
“Once the stay-home order is lifted, we plan to showcase the work of all of these hard-working and talented students, so you can see their entries in person. Please stay tuned.”