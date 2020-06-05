ROTHBURY – The forest that inspired the famous Electric Forest Music Festival is opening for two weekends this summer.
The Electric Forest Music Festival was canceled this summer, but the Double JJ Resort has a unique opportunity for people to experience the beauty and the magic behind the property that hosts the music festival.
The resort wants guests to enjoy the venue in a more low key and intimate way. The venue, lovingly referred to as the Sherwood Forest, typically draws in over 50,000 people every summer for the festival.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the festival had to be canceled, which left several people including the resort disappointed. Instead of missing out completely, the resort wanted to give people the opportunity to honor the forest and the festival in a safe way.
The Double JJ Resort has designated the two weekends of June 26 and July 3 as Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekends. During these weekends guests will be able to get back to basics, and connect with nature through a camping experience.
Even with restrictions lifting in Michigan the resort is still limiting the number of campsites available on the Old Ranch each weekend to 300.
“We don’t want anyone to feel unsafe, and kinda want it to be a smaller gathering,” says Brandy Williams of Double JJ Resort.
The health and safety of the guests and staff is definitely a priority during these two weekends. A few of the proactive ways the resort plans to make sure everyone is safe are: Spacing campsites further apart, limiting four people per campsite, as well as providing additional hand sanitizing stations.
The weekends will not be without fun. Even though these weekends are not considered to be a music festival, there will be several stations and stages for local DJ’s to share their music.
The stations and stages will be spread out amongst the property to encourage people to enjoy having tons of space to enjoy the forest in its natural state. Even though there will be music, it will be nothing like the music that typically takes place.
“This is Nothing like Electric Forest, this is definitely not a music festival or anything in anyway to attempt to compete with that,” said Williams.
The weekends will be filled with free Wellness Workshops that include yoga, talks, meditation, and breath work. Dinner on both Friday and Saturday evenings will be included in the price of admission.
Access to the outdoor waterpark and a complimentary shuttle will also be included.
Even though there are plenty of activities and areas to explore in the Sherwood Forest, the Resort encourages guest to explore even further. The Double JJ Resort has one of the top golf courses in West Michigan, know as the Thoroughbred.
There are also several trails to ride through on the resort’s horses. This summer is an excellent time for guests to experience what the Double JJ Resort is like outside of the Electric Forest.
The tickets for these weekends are extremely limited, and selling fast. To book your experience, contact the Double JJ Resort at (231)894-4444.
“The Sherwood Forest was here long before it was electric”