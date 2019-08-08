GRANT TWP. – The driver of a pickup killed when the vehicle struck a tree on S. Water Rd., west of W. Clay Rd, early Sunday morning (August. 4), has been identified.
The Oceana County Sheriff's Department released the name of the driver Thursday (August 8).
The identification of Andrew Dean Blankenship, age 35, of Montague, was confirmed by a surgical plate that he had from a previous bone break.
On August 4 at 7:16 a.m. Oceana County Sheriff's deputies, Grant Township Fire and Rescue and Life EMS were called to the scene of the burning vehicle.
Upon arrival the emergency responders discovered a 2005 Dodge Dakota Pickup had been traveling northbound and had went off the road, partially recovered, went off the road again and struck a large spruce tree. Upon hitting the tree the vehicle ignited on fire and the lone male occupant was unable to escape.
A passing motorist who witnessed some of the event made a courageous effort to rescue the driver although was unable to because of the fire.
Deputies continue to investigate the incident along with the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Investigator.
According to the press release, speed was very likely a factor in this crash. Investigators are still trying to determine if drugs and alcohol may have played a part in the crash as well.
Oceana County Victims Services Unit was on scene as well to assist.