SHELBY TWP. – A 61-year-old Whitehall man was injured when his pickup truck slid on snow-covered US-31 and rolled over in the southbound median Friday morning.
It was snowing at the time of the 6:28 a.m. crash.
Robert F. Rudnick, Jr. of 4943 Duck Lake Road, was taken by Life EMS ambulance to Mercy Health Partners-Lakeshore Campus in Shelby for treatment.
According to the crash report from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Rudnick’s 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, traveling in the right lane about four-tenths of a mile north of the Hayes Road overpass, slid on the slushy road surface, crossed the passing lane and overturned several times in the median.
The 61-year-old Rudnick was the lone occupant in the truck at the time.