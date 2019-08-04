GRANT TWP. – The driver of a pickup struck which struck a tree on S. Water Rd., west of W. Clay Rd, was killed early Sunday morning (August. 4).
At 7:16 a.m. Oceana County Sheriff's deputies, Grant Township Fire and Rescue and Life EMS were called to the scene of the burning vehicle.
Upon arrival the emergency responders discovered a 2005 Dodge Dakota Pickup had been traveling northbound and had went off the road, partially recovered, went off the road again and struck a large spruce tree. Upon hitting the tree the vehicle ignited on fire and the lone male occupant was unable to escape.
A passing motorist who witnessed some of the event made a courageous effort to rescue the driver although was unable to because of the fire.
Deputies continue to investigate the incident along with the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Investigator.
According to the press release, speed was very likely a factor in this crash. Investigators are still trying to determine if drugs and alcohol may have played a part in the crash as well.
When the identity is confirmed through dental records authorities said the deceased driver's name will be released.
Oceana County Victims Services Unit was on scene as well to assist.