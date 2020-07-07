CLAYBANKS TWP. – Emergency services responded to a serious automotive crash on South Scenic Dr. near Webster Rd. on Monday, July 6.
Around 7 p.m. a Montague man driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt struck a tree. Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were the first to arrive at the scene of the accident.
Also responding to the incident were deputies from the Oceana County Sheriff's Office, Grant Township Fire and Rescue and Life Ambulance.
County dispatch advised emergency services that the car had also caught fire. Upon arriving to the incident DNR officers found that the driver of the vehicle had been rescued by a passing motorist from Holland.
Laying on the roadside, the driver of the vehicle showed signs of suffering serious injuries to both his legs,
The sheriff's office deputes took the driver's statement who told them that he had swerved to avoid a deer before striking the tree. The car according to the police report was destroyed by both the crash and the fire.
The driver was then taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon for treatment.