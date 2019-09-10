LAKETON TWP. – Tuesday (Sept. 10) at approximately 7:35 a.m., a serious personal injury crash occurred in the area of Whitehall Rd and Witham Rd., according to a news release from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.
A witness observed a vehicle turn northbound onto Whitehall Rd from Witham Rd, in front of a vehicle that was southbound. The vehicles then collided and the southbound vehicle ended up colliding with a semi truck that was northbound on Whitehall Rd.
The drivers of the two cars were transported to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon for treatment of serious injuries. The semi truck driver was checked at the scene and was not transported the hospital. All drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Traffic Services Unit is continuing the investigation. MCSO was assisted at the scene by the Muskegon Township Fire Department, Muskegon Township Police Department, Michigan State Police and ProMED ambulance.