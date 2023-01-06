Duck Creek RV Resort, located on Riley Thompson Road just south of Whitehall, is going big for the summer of 2023, bringing massive new renovations to the property.
Roger Jourden, who owns and runs the resort along with wife Casey - "I build, she runs," he said with a chuckle - said the resort's renovations are so extensive that the investment is "substantially greater" than the one that opened the property in 2009.
The resort is adding 112 new full-hookup campsites surrounding a new two-acre pond, as well as new bathroom and laundry facilities to serve those sites. They're also adding a new retractable-roof pool, an interactive kids water park play area reminiscent of ones at places like nearby Michigan's Adventure, a lazy river and a 40-foot tall water slide tower with two slides for families, as well as an outdoor hot tub area that will be reserved for adults. The new water park attractions will collectively be known as Aquasis.
Jourden said he couldn't say for sure when everything would be completed due to supply chain difficulties and construction schedules, but they should be ready sometime this summer.
The new campsites will be outfitted with hookups for water, power, sewer, cable television and WiFi service. Jourden said the new sites and surrounding attractions are reflective of the vacation industry at large moving toward a model of more on-site attractions.
"What we've seen is people are looking for experience-driven camping," Jourden said. "Gone are the days for just campsites. (Customers) want resorts with amenities. That's what we've created. We have restaurants on site, mini-golf courses. We're trying to create the ultimate camping destination. Our draw is more of a regional draw than a local draw. We're seeing guests from Indiana, Ohio, Iowa. It's not a local camping experience. It's a destination."
The new water park attractions certainly will draw a lot of attention when opened. Jourden is excited about the retractable-roof pool facility, which will enable guests to get the outdoor pool experience on hot summer days but also be able to enjoy the facility early and late in the operating season. The lazy river that will be part of the additions could better be described as an "action river", Jourden said, suitable for people using pool noodles or boogie boards at least as much, if not more so, than those on tubes.
The new attractions will come, Jourden said, with a staff increase as well. Normally, he said his part-time crew in the summer numbers about 50 and he anticipates about a 40 percent increase in that number this year. He also said he was pleased to have been able to keep the vast majority of the construction work local; the resort only went out of state for one contractor - to build the water park attractions - and even that contractor hired mostly local people for the job.
The expansion is coming in large part due to a boom in the RV industry that began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The only safe way to vacation during lockdowns was to travel by RV and to campsites, and places like Duck Creek were the beneficiary.
"No one was flying or going on cruises or staying in Disney hotels; they were buying RVs and going to campgrounds, where they could have fun but not be packed like sardines," Jourden said. "We've seen our demand for camping increase tremendously the last three years."
Another point of excitement about the expansion is the campsites themselves, which are being placed in wooded areas. Existing sites are in landscaped areas, but the new sites being in the woods will create a retro feel for visitors, albeit with all the modern amenities that have become commonplace for RV travelers.
Jourden said the impending renovations have driven interest, saying the resort is receiving reservations from a larger geographical area than it's used to. He noted also that many seem to be "hedging their bets" on when the renovations will be completed - he is targeting July and hopes for sooner, but doesn't want to "over-promise and under-deliver" - by making reservations for later in the summer.
Jourden said the biggest issue his resort is facing in getting the renovations completed is a shortage of electrical lines at Consumers Energy, which are necessary to hook up the new campsites.
"Everything is under construction and the campsites are nearly done, but we don't have power (to them) yet," Jourden said. "That's the big one we're nervous about."
Up to date information about the resort's renovations are available on its Facebook page, and further information about the resort is available at duckcreekrvresort.com.