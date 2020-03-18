LANSING, MICH. The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) today announced that beginning today at 3 p.m, it will close its lobbies to visits from the public, except for customers with appointments. These changes will remain effective as long as necessary for the health and safety of the public.
UIA offices will continue to serve the public and eligible employees are encouraged to apply for unemployment benefits online at www.michigan.gov/UIA or by calling 1-866-500-0017. Details on how to apply are also available online.
“Michigan is doing all it can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We are asking residents to protect their health by not going into group settings unless necessary,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “Limiting public visits to our UIA lobbies and eliminating in-person registration and work search requirements are critical steps in this emergency. The fastest and best method for unemployment resources can be found online at Michigan.gov/UIA. Residents can also connect with our agency by calling 1-866-500-0017.”
UIA online resources include:
File a claim for unemployment benefits
Chat with a customer service agent (Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Send a message to a customer service agent (weekdays after 5 p.m. and before 8 a.m. and weekends)
Manage your account 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
This announcement comes after Executive Order 2020-10 that expanded eligibility and suspended requirements for residents complete in-person registration and work search requirements in order to receive benefits.
View additional unemployment resources for employees.
View additional unemployment resources for employers.
Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.