Beacon reporter Hayden Dobb contributed to this story.
The owner of Eagle Towing in Montague, Andrew Heykoop, is facing a charge of insurance fraud, according to court records.
Heykoop is scheduled for a preliminary probable cause examination in the case Monday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m with Judge Geoffrey Nolan presiding.
Heykoop's charge, according to a WZZM report, is that he billed insurance companies for services he did not provide. The report cited multiple car accidents during which Eagle Towing provided services and insurance companies were later billed for services that were not rendered.
The company is not a stranger to legal action, as court records dating to 2018 show multiple lawsuits involving Eagle Towing and the Michigan State Police regarding the company's removal from call lists.
Eagle Towing declined comment when contacted by the Beacon last week regarding the charges.