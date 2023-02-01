WHITEHALL — Operation Supply Drop was a success at Ealy Elementary School, and because of it, the fifth-grade students at the school were able to donate $1,500 to the Lebanon Lutheran Church food pantry, courtesy of the Whitehall Wal-Mart.
Ms. Lori Rummer led the project, in which fifth-graders were to build parachutes from scratch that could safely land an egg on the ground without cracking. The genesis of the project was the classes learning about how parachutes could be used to deliver supplies to people in need, like following forest fires or hurricanes.
Students placed their egg in a paper cup but could otherwise give it no padding to survive the ground, and they dropped their eggs from the track at the Viking Athletic Center to the floor below.
"They only took just a paper cup, whatever parachute they wanted that they had to make from scratch; most of them used plastic trash bags and things like that," Rummer said.
Those who were able to land their eggs without cracking earned a $10 donation in their name to the food pantry, and those who couldn't still got a $5 donation.
Rummer used the results of the project to apply to Wal-Mart for the grant, and Wednesday morning Bill Gardner from the store joined Rummer and a selection of 35 fifth-graders from the school to present the check to Lebanon Lutheran pastor Doug Ogden.
Ogden said the money will likely be used to purchase milk for the pantry. He said stocking the pantry with milk generally costs close to $100 per week, so the $1,500 donation will cover about 15 weeks of milk supplies.