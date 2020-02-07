MEARS, Mich — Early Bird registration for the Silver Lakes Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion has been extended to Sunday, February 16. Early Bird registration is $25 and includes Entry into Jeep Invasion Events, Dash Plaque, Pro Show-n-Shine Judging, Event Swag Bag (1 per Jeep). Registration is per vehicle.
Jeep vehicle owners and enthusiasts from coast-to-coast will descend upon Mears Mich., Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31 for the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion. A full weekend of off-road excitement and camaraderie awaits in the picturesque Lake Michigan dunes area.
Over 1,000 Jeep vehicles are expected, with trail rides, a parade, various social events, a Performance Marketplace and dunes action, highlighting the festivities. Now in its fifth year, the Silver Lakes Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion continues to unite Jeep vehicle owners and enthusiasts as they share their passion for their vehicles and the Jeep-centric lifestyle.
2020 Event Registration Fees
$25- Early Bird (EXTENDED! Valid through February 16, 2020)
$30- Pre-Registration (Valid through May 22, 2020)
$35- Registration on-site (Starting Thursday, May 28, 2020)
Advance Registration will be $30, along with the opportunity to purchase an exclusive participant t-shirt. Registration will be available for $35 on-site, beginning Thursday, May 28th at 3 p.m.
Vehicle registration includes weekend vehicle entry into Jeep Invasion events and off-road park, as well as an official event windshield decal, Raffle Ticket, and Credential Punch Card for even more swag.
For a full schedule of events, activities, event locations and to register as a participant, visit slsdjeepinvasion.com. Also follow along on Facebook and Instagram @SLSDjeepinvasion.