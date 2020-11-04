Nothing is final yet, but the presumptive winner of the presidential election was Joe Biden last night.
However, things could still change in the following days as absentee ballots are counted.
This year, there was a big push – due to COVID-19 – to have people vote absentee. With many people casting their ballot well in advance of the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.
In Michigan, Biden is slightly ahead over his opponent in the polls receiving 49.5-percent of the vote, with president Donald Trump so far receiving 48.9-percent of the tallied vote. However, looking at an election map, geographically Trump at first glance would appear to be more popular.
It was in high population areas of the state, like Wayne County, where Biden seems to have really shined. Earning, at the time of this article, 71-percent of the vote there.
But in Muskegon County the tale of the tape seems to be in favor of Trump. In 2016, Michigan was seen as one of the states that was key to his victory over Hillary Clinton.
Both Biden and Trump put in the work this year trying to appeal to Michiganders. But of the two Trump was the only candidate to pay Muskegon County a visit, with his campaign rally held at the end of October at Muskegon County Airport.
In addition to Trumps early success in Muskegon County, the Republicans look to be the big winners so far in this area. Congressman Bill Huizenga will continue represent the second district and Greg VanWoerkom also won his election as representative for the state legislature.
Prosecuting attorney D.J. Hilson and Muskegon County Sherriff Michael Poulin, who both ran as democrats, might have lost their elections. With Hilson possibly being replaced by Joshua S. EldenBrady and Poulin by Jason Hall.
Polarizing drain commissioner and democratic candidate Brenda Moore also doesn’t look to have fared to well last night. It would appear at this time that she has lost to republican challenger Chris Seastrom.
White Lake’s long-time county commissioner Kenneth Mahoney might be gone as well. Republican Kim Cyr looks to be the winner thus far.
With the final results still very much in the air, it could be possible that there will be only two democrats serving on the county commission – Rilastine Wilkins and Charles Nash. Wilkins oversees Muskegon Heights and parts of the City of Muskegon and Norton Shores; Nash represents the remainder of the City of Muskegon.
Political novice Jeffrey Alexander looks to have beat out democratic incumbent Tony Moore for the supervisor position in Dalton Township. Gerold Wayne Flater, also a republican, looks to have won, and may very well be the next Dalton Township clerk.
As for the township trustees, all republicans that ran in the township currently hold a lead.
Republicans Jeffrey Marcinkowski and Karolyn Rillema ran unopposed in Fruitland Township, and winning their elections for supervisor and township clerk.
Republcian Deborah Pachman has the lead over Jessica Kidder for the position of treasurer. Republicans also came out looking strong for the position of township trustees, one of which is current supervisor Marcia Jeske.
In Whitehall Townshp, republican Arnold Erb looks to be ahead for the position of township supervisor. Republicans Dennis Kroll and Charles Schmitigal also look to leading in the township trustee race.
As absentee ballots continue to be counted these results could still change.