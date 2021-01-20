ROTHBURY – According to Rothbury Village officials the Electric Forest Music Festival is planning on making a return this summer.
The Village Council approved dates in June for event promoter Madison House, as well as providing two alternative weekends they could potentially hold the music festival. Village clerk Carol Witzke said the alternative dates are Aug. 12-15 and Aug. 19-22.
Witzke went on to clarify that these dates are not meant to extend the festival, but were approved in the event that COVID-19 should prevent the festival from taking place.
Originally beginning in 2008 as the Rothbury Music Festival, the Electric Forest Music Festival is a weekend long music festival that attracts top music acts in the electronic, jam band, and alternative music genres from across globe. Thousands of people from all across the country have come to attend each event.
Last year the event was cancelled due to the ongoing health concerns involving COVID-19. This was the second time in event history where the festival was not held. The first of which was in 2010.
A wristband to the event can cost hundreds of dollars, sell out fast, and they could potentially be harder to get in 2021. Last year’s ticket holders were given the option to transfer their purchase over to this year’s event in place of a refund.
A smaller unaffiliated festival was held in 2020 at the event location Double JJ Resort, 5900 Water St., called the Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend. The event resulted in two “imminent danger” violations as determined by executive orders designed at the time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
There was at least one confirmed case at the event
Double JJ Resort general manager Rita Kovylski when asked said she wasn’t sure what sort of precautions might be put in place at the 2021 Electric Forest Music Festival. She said that is left up to Madison House to decide, and that the resort has already increased its cleaning and sanitation efforts at Double JJ.
She said the event is too far off into the future to know what might be needed to be done. And said that Madison House requested that people be directed to the festival’s website for updated news regarding the event.
Madison House could not be reached at the time of reporting.