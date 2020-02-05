MUSKEGON – The Muskegon County Clerk will be offering a free three-hour training for election inspectors on Wednesday, February 19.
There will be two training sessions that day, 9 a.m.-12:00 p.m., and 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Election inspectors are paid to assist voters at the polls on election day. Upon completion of training, participants will receive a certificate which qualifies them to work any election in the State of Michigan for March and/or May 2020 elections.
The training will be held at Muskegon Innovation Hub at Grand Valley State University, 200 Veridian Drive, Muskegon.
To register for the training, complete a registration form at www.co.muskegon.mi.us/clerk.
Registration deadline is February 10, at 4 p.m. Applications must be submitted by mail, fax or in person to Muskegon County Clerk’s Office, Michael E. Kobza Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace Street, 1st Floor, Muskegon, Michigan 49442; Fax: 231-724-6262.
Pre-registration is required, and seating is limited.
Applicants must select the morning or afternoon session, designate their party affiliation on the application and registration, be registered to vote in Michigan (high school students 16 and older are also eligible), have legible handwriting, have basic computer knowledge, bring photo ID to training, and must commit to working on Election Day from 6:00 a.m. until approximately 9:30 p.m. (or as assigned by municipal clerk).