WHITEHALL – Council members met for their last meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, Dec 22, where they voted in favor of an easement for Consumers Energy Company to provide an underground powerline for electric-vehicle (EV) stations as part of improvements for the North Mears parking lot.
The Tax Increment Finance Authority, which deals with financing downtown Whitehall, included EV stations as part of the parking lot improvements plan. The City was awarded a $10,000 rebate from Consumers Energy’s PowerMiDrive program for two charging stations.
Hage Automotive was awarded a bid for the installation and maintenance of the EV stations and they are eligible for the rebate that was awarded to the city. Consumers Energy sought out an easement, the right to use city land, to install the underground power necessary for the charging station installation.
City attorney Meier reviewed the easement prior to Tuesday’s meeting, adding language that requires Consumers Energy to repair any damage that could be done to the area’s landscaping. There were no provisions, however, regarding buildings and structures as other planned improvements of the lot will take place as well.
According to city manager Scott Huebler, this project is expected to be completed by late Summer 2021, and EV owners will be able to plug in their cars while they shop around Whitehall.