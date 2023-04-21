WHITEHALL — Elite Air Heating and Cooling held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to unveil their new and first official office space Thursday at 3263 E. Colby St., Suite E in Whitehall.
“We were working out of our house,” said co-owner Heather Taipalus. “Before that it was literally out of (husband) Brandon’s truck. So now we’re here.”
Brandon Taipalus has been in the heating and cooling industry for years. Four or five years ago, he decided to take a chance and pursue his dream of opening his own business with his wife.
“I’ve done this for a long time and I’ve always wanted to do it myself,” said Brandon Taipalus. “It was a scary thing to do ourselves, but everybody has a fear of failing.”
He had reservations about starting his own business, but eventually began doing work out of his truck and house. He did work by word of mouth and now with a staff of seven, he and Heather decided it was time to open an official office space.
“I think being comfortable held us back for a long time,” Brandon Taipalus said. “I still get along with everybody I’ve ever worked for, but it was just something that I’ve always wanted to do. We always followed Heather’s dream of being a nurse and she finally said ‘you know what, just do it.’”
Heather grew up in Montague until her family moved when she was in the third grade. She was “furious” with her mother and always knew she wanted to return to the White Lake area as an adult.
After doing some work for him, the Taipalus family decided on renting a space from Whitehall attorney, investor and broker Robert Eklund. They want to keep their business local since they love the small community.
“I wondered where I wanted to put the business,” Brandon Taipalus said. “It’s hard when you’re young to be established enough to purchase a business, to have the revenue, to have the money and financial stability. So for us and our business, it was easier to start from scratch.”
Heather and Brandon both described their staff as some of their closest friends, which is what makes their business special to them.
“People say you can’t do business with friends,” said Brandon Taipalus. “I don’t agree with that. I think our employees were our friends before joining the business. I think that works better in the long run because your friends take care of you. They want to see you succeed and you want to see them succeed along with you. At the end of the day, we want to carry them with us. Whether we succeed or fail, we want the best for them and they want the best for us.”
Heather and Brandon look forward to growing with their business, staff and community.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Brandon Taipalus said.