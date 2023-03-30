MONTAGUE — Elizabeth Morrison is an amateur cellist who is a lifelong lover of music; she is an educator and writer who has lectured, written and taught on the subject of women composers. In her free time, she enjoys playing music written by women.
Not only does her love of listening to music written by women extend to her education, but Morrison also finds joy in teaching how influential women writers are in developing the sounds of chamber music.
On Tuesday, the third session of the Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) sponsored Lecture Series was led by Morrison herself, titled “Women Composers.” From 7 to 8 p.m. through a call on Zoom to the Book Nook & Java Shop, Morrison highlighted the composers Clara Shuman from the 19th century, Grazyna Bacewicz from the 20th century and Caroline Shaw from the 21st century.
Starting with Clara Shuman and ending with Caroline Shaw, for each composer’s focused topic, Morrison gave a brief biography of the female composer and how they became influential composers. Then, Morrison would play snippets of their composition. The hour-long lecture broke each composer up into 20-minute periods spent educating on each woman, and described if they did or did not have lasting fame. At the end of her lecture, Morrison grouped the composers Shuman, Bacewicz and Shuman together and found common ground between their compositions. While Morrison went over these three specific composers, she also gave insight to her audience on the ways in which one could familiarize themselves with these and other composers.
“Once you start paying attention to these composers or others, you’ll hear them more often out in public – you’ll hear them everywhere,” Morrison shared in her lecture. “These three women are important to chamber music, and I’m only covering up to the 21st century – so there are even more influential women composers around us today.”
The Winter Lecture Series will conclude Apr. 25 with Thomas Wikman presenting “The Great Voices.” This lecture will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, located at 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. Wikman’s discussion will cover the topic of the great singers of the 20th century. The Muskegon native and music scholar will focus on the two decades between 1940 and 1960, with many specific artists that shaped the culture of music. A Zoom option, much like Morrison’s lecture, will be available on The Book Nook’s website at www.thebooknookjavashop.com and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/booknookjavashop. Winter Lecture Series events suggest a $10 donation at the door.