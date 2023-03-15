The third of four winter lectures will take place Tuesday, March 28 featuring Elizabeth Morrison speaking on “Women Composers”. This is part of the White Lake Music Society Winter 2023 Lecture Series and is sponsored in part by MADL, Muskegon Area District Libraries.
The overall theme for 2023 is women who impacted the world of art, music, and literature throughout history, especially during times when it was not socially accepted.
Women have been composing music forever, and there is great music there to be discovered. Elizabeth will highlight Clara Schuman from the 19th century, Grazyna Bacewicz, from the 20th century, and Caroline Shaw, from the 21st century. The talk will include recorded music selections from their work. She will also point you to easy ways to get to know more of them.
Elizabeth Morrison is a writer and educator who has lectured, taught, and written extensively about women composers. She is also an amateur cellist and lifelong lover of chamber music, and especially enjoys playing music written by women.
This presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. A live stream option on Zoom will be available also and will be posted on the Book Nook’s website and Facebook page. Suggested donation $10 at the door.
For more information, please call 231-329-3056 or visit us online at www.whitelakemusic.org.