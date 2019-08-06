GRANT TWP. – Emergency services responded to a fatal car crash on Sunday, Aug. 4 on Water Road just west of W. Clay Rd.
Police from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department, paramedics from Life E.M.S. and fire fighters from Grant Township Fire and Resuce were dispatched to respond to a vehicle crash that was on fire.
According to the police report, the man driving alone in a 2005 Dodge Dakota pick up truck was traveling northbound on Water Road when his vehicle went off road. The driver partially recovered, but then went off road again and hit a tree.
The vehicle caught fire and the driver was unable to escape. A passing motorist attempted to free the driver, but was unable to.
The sheriff’s department continues to investigate the accident alongside with the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Investigator.
The police report said speed was likely a factor, and they are still investigating as to whether alcohol or drugs might have also contributed to the accident. A name has not been released, investigators will attempt to identify the victim through dental records.