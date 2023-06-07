End Gun Violence Michigan will sponsor a free screening of the Gabby Giffords documentary "Won't Back Down" Saturday, June 17 at the Community United Methodist Church on Ruddiman Rd. in North Muskegon. The screening begins at 7 p.m. with refreshments available at 6:30.
The documentary profiles Giffords, a Democratic representative from Arizona whose 2011 meeting with constituents in a grocery store parking lot was targeted by a mass shooter who planned to assassinate her. Six people were murdered in the attack, and Giffords herself was shot in the head and spent months in recovery, eventually resigning her House seat in 2012.